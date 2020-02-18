The National Wheat Foundation Officially Opens its 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest

Washington D.C. (February 18, 2020) – The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) is pleased to announce that it is accepting grower enrollment for the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest! The Contest is divided into two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

The Foundation is accepting entries for Winter and Spring Wheat. The deadline for Winter Wheat entries is May 15th with an early registration deadline of April 1st. The Spring wheat entry deadline is August 1st, with an early registration deadline of June 15th.

“Now in its fifth year, we hope to make the National Wheat Yield Contest its most successful yet. We anticipate breaking our record of eligible entries and for the quality criteria to continue to make the Contest more competitive,” stated NWF Board President and Idaho wheat grower Wayne Hurst. “Again, the National Wheat Foundation would like to thank our sponsors for helping to make the Contest available to all wheat growers across the United States.”