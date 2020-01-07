The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California plant-based meat company is unveiling Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

They’re the company’s first new products since 2016, when its Impossible Burger went on sale. Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork and sausage are soy based and will be sold ground.

“Our mission is to completely replace animals as a food system by year 2035,” Impossible Foods founder and CEO Pat Brown said in an online video. “Expanding our impact globally is a critical part of that.”

Burger King plans to test Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwiches in five U.S. markets starting later this month. Impossible Foods isn’t yet saying when the products will be available at grocery stores.