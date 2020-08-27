The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell Don Roose of US Commodities

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-481653 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | August 27, 2020
  • Where are we going from here?
  • What do we have for a crop size?
  • looking at past yields, what can we learn?
  • Is there a risk premium before harvest
  • South American farmers are getting ready for early planting with fwd. selling
  • big cattle supplies…is the marketing lull there
  • Will China be the big savior in the hogs?

