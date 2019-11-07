The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing

New lows in the corn on a Thursday as markets set up for the Friday WASDE Report. China continues to play a role in the markets both on the soybean & hog side of the trade. Demand for corn isn’t good, cattle crazy with export increases on the way.
