The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures | KRVN Radio

BY Susan Littlefield | November 21, 2019
RRN photo

Corn continues to see slop progress in harvest with over 3 billion bushels still out. Beans have been in a difficult spot, many still question the USDA reports. Hong Kong-is this causing a slow down in getting a trade agreement in place. South America supplies are running small. Cattle futures see a lower trade & ASF spread & the market effects.

