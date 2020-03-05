The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler with Lakefront Futures

Markets looking at twitter talk on spreads and what those spreads mean. Is basis strong. A bounce in corn. End of month report. Stock market. Ethanol demand. Cattle fundamentally bullish with workings to bring more money back to the producer.
