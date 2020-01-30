class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437175 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler with Lakefront Futures

BY Susan Littlefield | January 30, 2020
Grains struggled in the Thursday trade.  Overall commodity weakens.  World Health Organization continues to talk about the Corona Virus.  The chatter has been the beans & how hard they were hit.  Wheat performance though is somewhat encouraging-even though we saw negative numbers.  Fear traded markets. Brazil real & how it is affecting our export opportunities in the U.S.   ASF & the vaccine.  Limit down hogs.  Cattle markets had an “okay” type of day.

