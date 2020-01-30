Grains struggled in the Thursday trade. Overall commodity weakens. World Health Organization continues to talk about the Corona Virus. The chatter has been the beans & how hard they were hit. Wheat performance though is somewhat encouraging-even though we saw negative numbers. Fear traded markets. Brazil real & how it is affecting our export opportunities in the U.S. ASF & the vaccine. Limit down hogs. Cattle markets had an “okay” type of day.
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler with Lakefront Futures
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments