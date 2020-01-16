class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434018 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners

BY Susan Littlefield | January 16, 2020
Why have the markets been down so much since the phase one trade deal came out? What are some of the details of the trade deal that you found encouraging? Are there parts of the trade deal that concern you? What does the market focus on now going forward?
How does the corn export demand look? How does the corn ethanol demand look? What does it take to turn the market back higher?

