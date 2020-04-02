How would you describe corn and soybean markets overall? What did you think of the prospective planting report? Did the Quarterly Stocks report surprise you at all? Oil rallied today because of Trump talking about the possibility of global oil production being reduced. How would you describe the current situation with Oil? What are the major problems that the ethanol industry is having right now? Are there some possible positive factors you are watching right now?
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners
