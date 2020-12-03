The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500530 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | December 3, 2020
  • Cattle Complex
  • Commodities working on their own identity
  • Second quarter of 2021 will bring some optimism
  • COVID protein worries
  • Heavier cattle in the north? How long till we get this all cleaned up?
  • December expirations & first notice days.
  • Open interest year over year
  • Hogs still a packer led market. Range bound for how much longer?

 

