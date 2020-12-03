class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500530 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale | KRVN Radio
- Cattle Complex
- Commodities working on their own identity
- Second quarter of 2021 will bring some optimism
- COVID protein worries
- Heavier cattle in the north? How long till we get this all cleaned up?
- December expirations & first notice days.
- Open interest year over year
- Hogs still a packer led market. Range bound for how much longer?
