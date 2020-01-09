The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics

Pre-Report trade. If the wheat is leading higher on the S&D Report the dollar will have a reaction. Trade might not be worried about the corn. bullish surprise in the report though could be the corn, seeing where we are at in harvest. Phase Two comes after elections. Phase one is on track for January 15th. Iran still being talked about. World Supply Demands with South America. Winter seeding for the wheat brought to the front of the classroom. USMCA. Wall Street Journal & the tide turning. Cattle market & waiting for the cash continues to be on the quiet side.