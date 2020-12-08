class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Aaron Bertels with Crossroads Marketing

BY Susan Littlefield | December 8, 2020
  • Markets seeing battle between what we know & what is possible with weather
  • What is fair price?
  • WASDE report not heavily weighted on the trade.
  • Basis
  • Lower dollar
  • Will corn deal with more spillover pressure from beans?
  • CA Lockdown…how does that play into the markets?
  • Hogs remain rangebound

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
