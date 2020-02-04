Cattle didn’t hold the open that started the day. Cash market has a chance to be better. Walmart raising beef & slaughter…not expected to drive near term change to the cattle industry. Hogs see failure once again with bird flu added to the list. Grains closed higher…should be worth something. China asking for patience with Phase One implementation. Basis continues to hold strong. Stock market takes a jump.
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek
