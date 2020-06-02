The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted of Allendale

China/trade/talk is it all getting brushed to the sidelines? Are we becoming numb to the talk? Any surprise from the crop progress report of Monday night? Beans saw some technical movement. Corn has been dead in the water. Wheat market is under some harvest pressure. Why flip the screen…cattle markets go limit down, what is going on in the cattle complex? Boxed beef is starting to fall like a rock. Is there any weight concerns for cattle or hogs? Storm Lake IA pork plant closed due to COVID-19. Outlook for Hogs & Pigs report. How did hogs react to the China talk?