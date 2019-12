We welcome Matt Bennett of AgMarket.Net to the Fontanelle Final Bell. Matt is from Windsor, IL

Covering basis & cash…worries about giving up ownership at year’s end. Looking into 2020 & how to market going into the new year. Crop progress report. Ethanol Markets…corn isn’t there so how you move & keep the bottom line. Will South America put pressure on us in 2020. Effects on the dollar for our grain trade.