The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics

BY Susan Littlefield | December 10, 2019
USMCA.  Higher grain numbers…did the Chinese numbers get faded out?  WASDE report.   Chinese production numbers corn & wheat were higher.  Final USDA Crop Progress report for 2019. Dollar traded lower.  Livestock…USDA cut in exports for beef & pork.  Chinese hog heard is starting to rebuild. Cattle markets & weights.

