Nice to have green on the screen even with bad trade news. Weekly crop progress report. Kansas Wheat condition. the corn market analysis going into next week & beyond. Lower U.S. dollar, Global plantings. Propane shortages continue with the need for harvest dry down. Thoughts of exports. Cattle is hitting some lofty levels. Holiday pressure begins.
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics
