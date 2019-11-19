class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421881 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics

BY Susan Littlefield | November 19, 2019
Nice to have green on the screen even with bad trade news.  Weekly crop progress report. Kansas Wheat condition.    the corn market analysis going into next week & beyond. Lower U.S. dollar, Global plantings.  Propane shortages continue with the need for harvest dry down.  Thoughts of exports.  Cattle is hitting some lofty levels.  Holiday pressure begins.

