class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
The Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield | KRVN Radio
- What has the futures done for grains in the last 30 days?
- Corn/Beans/KC wheat-why is it up…funds?
- Current weather outlook
- Fundamentals of new crop
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information