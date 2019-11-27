The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

Lower close headed into the holiday. Winter weather slows harvest once again & what are the implications. South American weather & crop update. Driest soybean in the past 4 decades but the crops look great. Trade talks, USMCA-8 days left on the schedule. If there is a will there is a way. China talks. Strong cash basis for corn & beans-some post-harvest feels. 124 million bushels of corn in NE…a lot more left as you head north. Exports tighten in Brazil. USDA put out a notice for export sales reporting of livestock. ASF.