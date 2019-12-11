The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of INTL FC Stone

Lower grains in the trade. Big trade factors today include the FEDS Statement, Brexit & China tariff deadline. What will happen between now & Sunday with China & how will the markets
continue to watch. Brazilian weather for the most part is pretty good. Argentina has some heat, but showers are possible. Livestock ASF, getting reports of an uptick in breakouts in China-not official but being talked about on the ground.
