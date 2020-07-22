class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474758 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of StoneX

BY Susan Littlefield | July 22, 2020
  • China & a somber note with the Consultant in Houston
  • China did and another make purchases of soybeans
  • Cash trade Chinese buyers looking at corn & wheat
  • Growing amount of evidence their temp reserve is almost empty
  • Gasoline consumption took another drop
  • Restaurants continue to shut down after reopening

