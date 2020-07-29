- DC Court of appeals decision Dakota Access Pipeline-removing risk for farmers
- Higher crop ratings…some ratings the highest in 10 years
- Some export business for wheat out of Kansas City
- Hogs see triple digit losses…roller coaster in general for the livestock
- Break in product prices.
- Cash for cattle sparce
- Safety for workers
- Fear factor continues to reign
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of StoneX
