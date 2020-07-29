class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476023 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of StoneX

BY Susan Littlefield | July 29, 2020
  • DC Court of appeals decision Dakota Access Pipeline-removing risk for farmers
  • Higher crop ratings…some ratings the highest in 10 years
  • Some export business for wheat out of Kansas City
  • Hogs see triple digit losses…roller coaster in general for the livestock
  • Break in product prices.
  • Cash for cattle sparce
  • Safety for workers
  • Fear factor continues to reign

