Third annual Kansas Corn Symposium Jan. 23

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas corn producers are invited to the third annual Kansas Corn Symposium to celebrate the accomplishments of Kansas Corn and look to the future on topics including ethanol, trade and research. The Symposium will be held on Jan. 23 at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan. All corn producers are welcome to attend the symposium which is hosted by the Kansas Corn Commission and Kansas Corn Growers Association.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA) Annual Meeting where association members will weigh in on policy priorities, elect board members for northwest, north central and northeast districts, and receive timely state and national policy updates.

The Symposium will focus on Kansas Corn’s efforts to build markets for corn in all forms including efforts to build relationships and markets with Mexico, a key trading partner. A panel will feature Mexican Consul Alfonso Navarro-Bernachi as well as representatives from the U.S. Grains Council and the U.S. Meat Export Federation Mexico offices.

Attendees will hear about efforts being made to expand ethanol availability across the state as well as efforts to support science education in Kansas schools through the Kansas Corn STEM program. Kansas Corn will celebrate the completion of Class 3 of the Kansas Corn Corps young grower program and Class 2 of the Collegiate Academy. The winners of the second annual Kansas Corn Yield Contest will be honored, followed by a networking social with research partners.

The keynote speaker at dinner will be Naomi Blohm, Senior Market Advisor at Total Farm Marketing by Stewart-Peterson, Inc. The recipients of 2019 Next Generation Scholarship and winners of the Kansas Corn Challenge will be recognized. The evening will conclude with recognition of the Kansas Corn Impact Award winners.

Registration is free, thanks to support from our sponsors. Growers are asked to register for accurate meal counts at kscorn.com/symposium or by calling 785-410-5009.

Risk Management Workshop Prior to Symposium on Jan. 23

Kansas Corn is offering the Kansas Corn Risk Management Workshop beginning at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m. before the beginning of the Corn Symposium. The goal of the workshop is to provide resources and guidance for growers to establish their risk management plans or evolve the plans they already have in place. Growers interested in building their risk management skills will hear from Senior Market Advisor Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing by Stewart-Peterson Inc. in the opening session. They will participate in two breakout sessions focusing on topics including building and advancing risk management plans, how to use crop insurance and marketing tools in risk management planning and more. An expert panel will discuss risk management topics over lunch. Those wishing to attend the workshop are asked to register by Jan. 16, 2020 at kscorn.com.

Kansas Commodity Classic Is Jan. 24

Farmers who participate in the Kansas Corn Symposium on Jan. 23 are encouraged to stay to attend the Kansas Commodity Classic which takes place at the K-State Alumni Center the next day. The Kansas Classic is the annual convention of Kansas corn, grain sorghum, soybean and wheat associations. Learn more about this event and register at kansascommodityclassic.com.