Three Nebraskans appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Three Nebraskans have been appointed to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board.

Gina Hudson of Belvidere, Steve Wolfe of Kearney, and Bill Baldwin of Mitchell will each serve a three-year term beginning February 2021 and ending February 2024.

More information about the board and list of board members is available at www.beefboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.