Three Nebraskans appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

Three Nebraskans are among the 28 members set to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that Gina M. Hudson of Belvidere, Steve Wolfe of Kearney and Bill Baldwin of Mitchell were appointed to serve three-year terms beginning February 2021.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board is the oversight of the beef checkoff, which is the collection of $1-per-head on all cattle sold in the U.S. and $1-per-head equivalent on imported cattle, beef and beef products.

The CBB is responsible for approving the annual budget for its national checkoff-funded programs.

Full list of the newly appointed members:

• Caleb Plyler, Hope, Arkansas

• Sallie Miller, Briggsdale, Colorado

• Sarah K. Childs, Lake Placid, Florida

• Tucker Shaw, Caldwell, Idaho

• Philip L. Perry, Oskaloosa, Kansas

• Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kansas

• Andy Bishop, Cox’s Creek, Kentucky

• Leon James, Hurdland, Missouri

• Katie Sue Cooper, Willow Creek, Montana

• Turk Stovall, Billings, Montana

• Gina M. Hudson, Belvidere, Nebraska

• Steve Wolfe, Kearney, Nebraska

• Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Nebraska

• Raymond Erbele, Streeter, North Dakota

• Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Oklahoma

• Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Oklahoma

• Daniel M. Kniffen, Spring Mills, Pennsylvania

• Bill Slovek, Philip, South Dakota

• April Bonds, Fort Worth, Texas

• J. Ryan Moorhouse, Amarillo, Texas

• Mark Brent Sustaire, Winnsboro, Texas

• Michael White, Vernon, Texas

• Steve Springer, Linden, Wisconsin

• Melissa Daniels, Nicasio, California, Southwest Unit

• Jeffrey Isenmann, Rochester, Michigan, Importer Unit

• Kimberly A. D’Anella, Wenonah, New Jersey, Importer Unit

• Rob Williams, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Importer Unit

• Stephen Sothmann, Washington, D.C., Importer Unit (one-year term)

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.