Three-State Beef Conference offered virtually

The Three-State Beef Conference will offer updates from experts in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on current and critical cow-calf and stocker topics.

The 2021 virtual program, titled “Making Dollars out of Decisions,” is set for Jan. 12-14, with an hour-long webinar beginning at 7 p.m. each day.

Here are the conference dates and session titles, speakers and their affiliations:

Tuesday, Jan. 12

“What’s on the horizon for the cattle industry: pricing changes, profit drivers and other possibilities in 2021,” with Scott Brown, University of Missouri.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

“Making Selection Successful: Aligning trait emphasis with market endpoints,” with Bob Weaber, Kansas State University.

Thursday, Jan. 14

“Value of Connected Data,” with Justin Sexten, Performance Livestock Analytics.

All sessions are free; however, registration is required. Participants will register once for all three days, and will then receive an email with the webinar link and sign-in details. Register online at: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7OcoslzVSnqK9z9Rn5c1mg