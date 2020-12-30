Three-State Beef Conference offered virtually

The Three-State Beef Conference will offer updates from experts in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on current and critical cow-calf and stocker topics.
The 2021 virtual program, titled “Making Dollars out of Decisions,” is set for Jan. 12-14, with an hour-long webinar beginning at 7 p.m. each day.
Here are the conference dates and session titles, speakers and their affiliations:
Tuesday, Jan. 12
“What’s on the horizon for the cattle industry: pricing changes, profit drivers and other possibilities in 2021,” with Scott Brown, University of Missouri.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
“Making Selection Successful: Aligning trait emphasis with market endpoints,” with Bob Weaber, Kansas State University.
Thursday, Jan. 14
“Value of Connected Data,” with Justin Sexten, Performance Livestock Analytics.
All sessions are free; however, registration is required. Participants will register once for all three days, and will then receive an email with the webinar link and sign-in details. Register online at: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7OcoslzVSnqK9z9Rn5c1mg