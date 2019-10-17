Overnight markets set the stage for a Thursday day trade. The talk of certifying acres once again in North Dakota & Minnesota. Choppy trade continues with harvest delays & snow in the Dakota’s & Minnesota & wet weather elsewhere. Livestock continue on an uptrend & a knee jerk reaction to the explosion in Dodge City KS.
Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures
RRN Image/Joe Gangwish
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments