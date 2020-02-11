Titan Machinery announces plans to acquire HorizonWest

Titan Machinery Inc, a leading dealer network of full-service agriculture and construction equipment stores, announced its plans to expand into the markets in Sidney and Scottsbluff, Neb. and Torrington, Wyo.

With the retirement of the HorizonWest’s founding partner, Titan Machinery will acquire the assets of HorizonWest. It will become the Case IH Agriculture Dealer in the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming.

“I am looking forward to the scale, and capital Titan Machinery will bring to our complex. As the machinery becomes more sophisticated, Titan Machinery has the people and capital resources to not only handle the large multi-unit purchases but also the product support people and processes needed with this technically advanced equipment,” said HorizonWest General Manager Bruce McCracken.

Titan Machinery is a multi-unit business with mature locations and newly-acquired locations. The Company owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe.

“HorizonWest is a clean, organized, and well-managed group of stores,” said David Meyer, Titan Machinery CEO. “Farming practices, crops, and equipment are very similar to other Titan Machinery markets with both irrigated and dryland corn, soybeans, wheat, edible beans, sugar beets, and alfalfa being grown along with diversified cattle ranches and feedlots.”

The three stores are contiguous to Titan Machinery’s existing stores in North Platte and Imperial, Neb.

The sale is anticipated to close on May 4.

Titan Machinery was founded in 1980, but has roots in two Red River Valley dealerships dating back to 1926 and has legacy stores dating back to the turn of the century. Titan Machinery currently operates a network of 74 North American dealerships in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, and 30

European dealerships in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, and Ukraine.