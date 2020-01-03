Top Agriculture Stories of 2019 — Friday Five (Jan. 3, 2020)

From Impossible Burgers to the Battle of the Brews, and from extensive flooding to international trade deals, it’s been a year full of challenges and opportunities for those in agriculture.
Farm broadcasters Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie review some of the top agriculture stories from the year.
STORIES:
5) June 2019 – The Impossible Burger
4) May 2019 – Beer Corn-troversy
3) May 2019 – Ongoing Trade Talks with China
2) March 2019 – Nebraska Strong
1) Friday Five Travels to 15 Locations in 2019