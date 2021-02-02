Trade policy internship honors Nebraska Farm Bureau Leader while supporting UNL students

A new trade policy internship is honoring Nebraska Farm Bureau’s former leader Steve Nelson while supporting UNL students through the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance.

The award program will provide $6,000 annually for a UNL student with at least a sophomore standing to intern full-time in the summer with the Washington International Trade Association (WITA) in Washington, D.C.

The new internship award honors Steve Nelson, who served for nearly 20 years on the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) board of directors and was president from 2011-2020. As president, Nelson participated in numerous trade missions including travel to Vietnam, Taiwan, and Italy.

Applications for the internship award are now open and due February 18. More information is available here.