As we start moving towards the new norm, so does the markets. Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics looks at the return to demand & what is causing trade friction. There has been a recovery on crude oil. A special report on China is looked at along with concerns worries of breaking trade agreements.
Trading Bits & Bytes Looks at the Aftermath of COVID-19 and the Markets
