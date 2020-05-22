class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463193 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Trading Bits & Bytes Looks at the Aftermath of COVID-19 and the Markets | KRVN Radio

Trading Bits & Bytes Looks at the Aftermath of COVID-19 and the Markets

BY Susan Littlefield | May 22, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Trading Bits & Bytes Looks at the Aftermath of COVID-19 and the Markets

As we start moving towards the new norm, so does the markets.  Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics looks at the return to demand & what is causing trade friction.  There has been a recovery on crude oil.  A special report on China is looked at along with concerns  worries of breaking trade agreements.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: