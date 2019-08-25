Trump, Abe agree on principles of trade deal at G7

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Reuters | August 25, 2019
BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Sunday said he and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed on the principles of a trade deal that would probably be signed next month in New York.

Trump’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal would open up markets to over $7 billion worth of goods and covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade.

The U.S. president said Abe agreed that Japan would buy excess U.S. corn. Abe said of the “potential” purchase of U.S. corn that such purchases would be carried out by the private sector.

