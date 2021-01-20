Trump EPA issues last-minute SRE’s

In a last-minute effort, the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency issued three small refinery exemptions. The action reverses one denial from 2018 and granting two for the 2019 compliance year.

The decision comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s agreement to hear a Tenth Circuit case that overturned three small refinery exemptions that had been inappropriately granted. In a statement, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor called on the incoming Biden Administration to reverse harm done to rural America through SRE abuse. Skor says, “. Given President-elect Biden’s commitments on the campaign trail, we‘re confident his incoming team will swiftly work to reverse the damage these oil handouts have done to rural America by this midnight maneuvering.”

Rumors that the EPA was prepping to issue the three waivers surfaced last week. EPA’s action brings the total of SREs granted by the Trump Administration to 88, totaling 4.3 billion gallons of biofuel blending demand destroyed.