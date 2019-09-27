Trump: Impeachment effort Hindering USMCA Would “Be a Shame”

President Donald Trump told reporters this week it “would be a shame” if The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement doesn’t pass through Congress.

Speaking during a White House Press Conference, Trump said the fate of USCMA is “going to be a very interesting question.” The White House earlier indicated this week that the impeachment effort by House Democrats “destroyed any chances of legislative progress.”

House Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson warned the effort will be a “failed process,” and worried about the chances of USMCA getting through Congress. However, some now say the impeachment effort may give the Trump administration more reason to work with Democrats on the agreement.

Further, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer indicated earlier this week he was confident the trade agreement could rise above the toxic political climate.

Lighthizer told Bloomberg News, “On the merits, this is demonstrably good for the people of the United States. And I think, for that reason, it will pass.” Lighthizer was scheduled to meet with House Democrats Friday.