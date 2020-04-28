Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry to ensure that production plants stay open. The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

A senior White House official outlined the order on condition of anonymity to discuss it before its release.

—

Sign up to receive agriculture news in your email inbox: