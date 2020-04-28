class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458022 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

BY Associated Press | April 28, 2020
President Donald Trump with Coronavirus task force

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry to ensure that production plants stay open. The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

A senior White House official outlined the order on condition of anonymity to discuss it before its release.

