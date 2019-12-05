Trump: USMCA Action up to Pelosi

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump says Pelosi, “doesn’t have to talk to anybody,” adding she “has to put it out for a vote.”

The President made the comments to the White House press pool on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London. Talk of getting USMCA on the House floor this week brought optimism the agreement could be completed yet this year. However, it seems more likely to be finalized in early 2020, as the trade pact faces several procedural hurdles. Although, some fear the agreement could get lost in the shuffle of election-year politics next year. Mexico must first approve changes to the agreement before the House of Representatives can hold a vote on the agreement.

A trade official from Mexico met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Wednesday, as both sides are working towards a speedy compromise. Agriculture groups continue to urge the agreement be finalized as quickly as possible.