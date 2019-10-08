Markets are higher today, weather concerns building? Late planting of crops how the markets are factoring that in. Busy week in store with Japan agreement, USDA report on Thursday & next round of China talks. Higher boxed beef, hog trade works to turn around.
Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas
The Kansas Soybean Commission (KSC) is requesting research and education proposals for its fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, 2020. Proposals are due Oct. 15, and an individual may be listed as the principal investigator or educator on only one. (Javier, Flickr/Creative Commons)
