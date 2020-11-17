class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497689 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Turkey farming changes as consumers prepare for unique Thanksgiving celebration

BY RRN Staff | November 17, 2020
For the turkey industry, this Thanksgiving is a guessing game. Millions of Americans are expected to have scaled-down celebrations amid the pandemic, heeding official warnings against travel and large indoor gatherings.

That leaves anxious turkey farmers and grocers scrambling to predict what people will want on their holiday tables.

Kroger and Walmart say they have purchased more turkeys, but they will also be offering smaller turkey breasts and other meats like ham for people who don’t want a whole bird.

Turkey farmers say they are tweaking birds’ diets or harvesting them sooner to ensure they are smaller.

