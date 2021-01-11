Tyson adds alt-meat sandwiches to Jimmy Dean line

Tyson Foods is adding breakfast sandwiches with soy-protein patties to its Jimmy Dean product line.

The plant-based sandwiches are the latest offerings from the largest meat company in America and cater to the fast-growing alternative protein segment. They’re also the first alt-meat product under the Jimmy Dean sausage line.

The Arkansas-based company says it’s selling an egg and cheese croissant sandwich with a plant-based patty at Sam’s Club locations in the U.S. A frittata sandwich with a soy patty, black beans, brown rice, quinoa, and egg whites is coming out this spring.

The company’s first run into alternative meats was in 2019 with faux chicken nuggets and their blended meat and pea protein burger that was discontinued.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat, including at breakfast,” said Scott Glenn, Tyson’s senior director of marketing. “Expanding our portfolio to provide people with an alternative was critical.”

The new items are coming out in the middle of an increasingly competitive protein market.