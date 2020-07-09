U.S. and Kenya Begin Trade Talks

The United States and Kenya began trade negotiations Wednesday, seeking to enter a free trade agreement. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauded the progress, saying a deal could “strengthen and deepen our relationships with economies across the continent” of Africa.

Kenya is included in the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which is set to expire in 2025. The U.S. Chamber says a Kenya free trade agreement will provide American businesses the certainty they need to continue investing in the growing market. Agriculture goals for the U.S. include securing full market access for U.S. agricultural goods in Kenya by reducing or eliminating tariffs.

Further, the U.S. seeks to eliminate practices that unfairly decrease U.S. market access opportunities or distort agricultural markets for the United States. In 2018, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Kenya totaled $37 million. Leading domestic export categories were $10 million of coarse grains, $6 million of wheat and $5 million of pulse crops.