U.S. Democrats Tell Trudeau USMCA Negotiations Near Completion

U.S. Democrats Tell Trudeau USMCA Negotiations Near Completion

BY NAFB | November 8, 2019
A delegation of U.S. House Democrats this week told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiations are nearly complete.

Led by Representative Richard Neal, the group met with Trudeau and other top officials from Canada. Neal says of the talks, “Significant progress is being achieved” on the agreement. Trudeau says the group talked about jobs and opportunities USCMA will create and how they will “work together to keep strengthening the long-standing relationship between Canada and the United States.”

Few U.S. legislative days remain to pass the agreement in 2019, with Congress mired by the House impeachment inquiry and the need to quickly pass spending bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week appeared optimistic the White House and her chamber could reach an agreement to pass USMCA. However, she suggested the process may linger into 2020.

Neal says House Democrats continue to engage in productive discussions with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to “achieve their priorities” in the agreement.

