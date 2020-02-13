U.S. Grains Council Hosts 17th International Marketing Conference & 60th Annual Membership Meeting

Global markets for U.S. grains are interconnected and affected by diverse drivers of demand including relationships with major grain users, ever-changing weather and trade policy.

U.S. Grains Council (USGC) members are meeting in Tampa, Fla., this week at the organization’s 17th International Marketing Conference and 60th Annual Membership Meeting to better understand how the Council’s network of global staff anticipate and respond to these factors in more than 50 countries around the world.

Eric Snodgrass was a speaker during the opening session of the meeting underway in Tampa: