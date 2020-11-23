U.S. pork producers encourage Americans to ‘Give a Ham’

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) launched the “Give-a-Ham” challenge to encourage hog producers and others to donate pork this holiday season.

Now through the end of the year, NPPC is challenging those who are able to donate a ham to organizations who serve the food insecure and share their stories on social media.

“With so many Americans struggling with COVID-related financial challenges, this year’s ‘Give-a-Ham’ challenge takes on special meaning,” said NPPC President Howard “AV” Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. “Giving back to our communities is a core value of hog farmers nationwide; it’s gratifying to come together as an industry this time of year to serve those in need.”

Participants can use #GiveaHam on social media.