Uber of Tractors, Quadruplet Calves – Friday Five (March 6, 2020)

Deere & Co. is teaming up with the “Uber of tractors” in Africa and betting on a future where farmers summon machines with the touch of a button.

Reuters says the company is outfitting its tractors with startup Hello Tractor’s technology. It allows farmers to call the machines via an app, monitors the vehicles’ movements and transmits usage information like fuel levels.

PLUS an Oregon rancher had a cow give birth to four live calves. KX Net reported the birthing process took about six hours.

The odds of a cow having quadruplet calves alive at birth is said to be 1 in 11.2 million.

STORIES:

3) Oil Pushes Back Against Biofuel Decision

2) U.K. Won’t Compromise on Ag Negotiations

1) China Calls ASF Vaccine Effective in Lab