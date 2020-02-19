UNL approved for new forestry major

A bachelor’s degree in regional and community forestry has been approved for the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln.

Students in the program will learn to be leaders in tree management and learn to plan in a way that addresses natural resources challenges, while also growing vibrant, livable communities.

The program, developed by Eric North, an assistant professor of practice with the School of Natural Resources, offers specializations in urban forestry management and arboriculture.

“Our new program will educate and inspire students to plan and manage trees in our rural and urban landscapes to improve the communities we all live in,” North said. “Employers around the state and the nation are eager to hire our future graduates to speak for the trees.”

With the new degree, UNL becomes one of only a few university programs west of the Mississippi River to focus on community forestry.

Students wishing to declare the regional and community forestry major can make a request with their university advisor. Students will be able to declare the major in fall 2020.