(AUDIO) UNL CASNR prepares for fall semester

Students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are preparing to head back to campus for the fall semester.

However, this summer’s enrollment and recruitment process has been anything but normal. Recruitment Associate Taylor Hart and Student Development Coordinator Megan Schaefer sat down with the Rural Radio Network to discuss the adaptability of CASNR and its students.

CASNR and others worked together to provide virtual tours of campus, as well as academic consultations.

In addition to welcoming incoming freshmen, CASNR also held workshops and informational sessions for high school students who were interested in any of the college’s 31 degree programs.

CASNR is excited to offer in person classes, though there may be some modifications to comply with local and state health guidelines.

Students will begin classes with a week of remote learning on August 17th, and then transition into in-person instruction.

Listen to the full interview here: