UNL seeking students for rural community internships

The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln is seeking college students to take part in the 2021 Rural Fellows program.

The Rural Fellows program was designed in 2013 to place college students in rural communities across Nebraska. For the 2021 program, UNL is seeking 200 students to spend the summer in designated rural Nebraska communities.

Students will be placed in communities for 10 weeks during the summer to work on projects developed with community leaders designed to make a big impact. Each student receives a stipend, and housing is provided.

In previous years, students have worked on tourism initiatives, workforce development, childhood education, entrepreneurship and more.

This year, IANR is also offering up to $100,000 in grant funding to communities. Communities that apply for the 2021 program will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 per student fellow. Students typically work in pairs, meaning that communities would be eligible to receive up to $4,000 in support.

Applications are currently open for both students and communities.

Details are available at ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellows.