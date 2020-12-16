UNL student lands dream job through Rural Fellows internship

A UNL student landed her dream job after making important connections during her Rural Fellows internship experience in Box Butte County.

Haley Ehrke, originally from Orleans, spent the summer of 2018 in the communities of Alliance, Hemingford and Berea. Over her 10-week internship, she said she used the community to attract and retain residents by updating a website and creating marketing videos.

“It opened so many doors for me,” said Ehrke. “I actually was led into a job with the federal government and I work for USDA Rural Development.”

The Rural Fellows program was designed in 2013 to place college students in rural communities across Nebraska. For the 2021 program, IANR is seeking 100 communities to host 200 students.

Gerlach encourages both students and communities to apply for the program.

“There are so many college students my age out there with similar experiences who would love to give back to all of the thriving communities in Nebraska.”

College students are placed in communities for 10 weeks during the summer to work on projects for the community. In previous years, students have worked on tourism initiatives, workforce development, childhood education, entrepreneurship and more.

This year, IANR is also offering up to $100,000 in grant funding to communities. Communities that apply for the 2021 program will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 per student fellow. Students typically work in pairs, meaning that communities would be eligible to receive up to $4,000 in support.

Applications are currently open for both students and communities.

Details are available at ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellows.