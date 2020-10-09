class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490206 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | October 9, 2020
UNL TAPS program prepares for harvest, awards banquet | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 20
As harvest continues across Nebraska, Clay Patton gets an update with the Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

UNL Extension Educator Chuck Burr said most of the plots are at full maturity. They are nearly complete with soybean harvest and are moving to dryland corn.

However, he said they are still a few weeks out from harvesting the TAPS competition plots.

Learn more in the latest edition of Fridays in the Field! This program is brought to you by FNBO – the great big, small bank!

