UNL to host free soybean gall midge webinar for Midwestern producers

Since 2018, soybean gall midge has expanded its range, claiming eight new counties in Nebraska this year. With its aggressive spread, Midwestern producers are encouraged to attend a three-part webinar series featuring the latest information on this invading soybean pest.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in conjunction with Iowa State University and University of Minnesota, will be hosting three live sessions in January to educate ag producers and professionals on the biological and ecological impacts of soybean gall midge, as well as scouting, identification and management techniques.

Session topics include:

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. to noon — Soybean gall midge identification, distribution and look-alikes

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to noon — Soybean gall midge ecology and plant injury

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to noon — Soybean gall midge management: What we know and the challenges we face

Professionals from four regional universities are expected to present information during this webinar, including Justin McMechan, UNL assistant professor and Crop Protection and Cropping Systems Specialist; Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University professor and Extension entomologist, Robert Wright, UNL professor and Extension entomology specialist; Dr. Robert Koch, University of Minnesota associate professor and Extension entomologist; Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center Extension IPM specialist; and Dr. Tom Hunt, University of Nebraska Haskell Agricultural Laboratory professor and Extension entomology specialist.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. Sessions will be recorded for on-demand viewing. Click here to register.

Residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota can earn one Certified Crop Advisor credit per session of this webinar series.